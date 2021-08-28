Taliban forces in Kabul airport ready to take over
Taliban forces have taken up position in Kabul airport and are ready to take full control as early as this weekend, as soon as U.S. forces leave, two senior Taliban figures said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
One senior commander said Taliban forces had taken over most of the airport, "just not a small part where the Americans still are."
A second official said the forces were ready to take full control, adding: "It's just a matter of some more time."
"As soon as the Americans leave, they just have to give us the signal and we will then take over," he said. "This can be done as early as this weekend."
No comment was immediately available from the Taliban's official spokesmen.
