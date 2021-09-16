N.Korea says tested new railway-borne missile system to strike 'threatening forces'
The missiles fired by North Korea on Wednesday were a test of a new "railway-borne missile system" designed as a potential counter-strike to any forces that threaten the country, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The missiles flew 800 km (497 miles) before striking a target in the sea off North Korea's east coast, KCNA said.
On Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese authorities announced they had detected the launch of two ballistic missiles from North Korea, just days after it tested a cruise missile that analysts said could have nuclear capabilities.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister discusses situation in region with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO)
Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly tweets on 103-year anniversary of liberation of Baku
Military processions held in Baku marking 103rd anniversary of liberation from occupation (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan comments on detention of Iranian drivers on Gorus-Gafan road
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijani people on 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation (PHOTO)
Turkey's Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijanis on 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation
Each subscriber in Azerbaijan's liberated lands to have access to both electricity, internet through single cable line