Barcelona sack coach Koeman after loss to Rayo Vallecano

FC Barcelona sacked coach Ronald Koeman on Thursday just hours after they suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Rayo Vallecano, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The club issued a statement shortly after midnight confirming FC Barcelona sacked Ronald Koeman as first team coach. The club president Joan Laporta informed Koeman following the defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

The defeat in the Vallecas Stadium came just three days after Barca were beaten 2-1 at home to bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first 'Clasico' of the season.

Barca currently sit ninth in the La Liga table with 15 points from 10 games and just four wins all season.

Former midfielder Xavi Hernandez is a favorite to replace Koeman, with current Barcelona B-team coach Sergi Barjuan a possible short-term replacement.