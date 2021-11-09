U.S. Fed vice chair signals possibility of rate hikes by end of 2022

U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday that the economic conditions necessary for the central bank to raise interest rates could be met by the end of 2022, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At a virtual event hosted by the Brookings Institution, Clarida said that by the end of 2022, the U.S. labor market will have reached his assessment of maximum employment if the unemployment rate falls to 3.8 percent from its current level of 4.6 percent.

Core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is expected to surge to at least 3.7 percent this year before reverting back to 2.3 percent in 2022, 2.2 percent in 2023, and 2.1 percent in 2024, he said.

"The baseline outlook for inflation over the three-year projection window reflects the judgment, shared with many outside forecasters, that under appropriate monetary policy, most of the inflation overshoot relative to the longer-run goal of 2 percent will, in the end, prove to be transitory," he added.

While the Fed is "clearly a ways away from" considering raising interest rates, Clarida said he believed that these necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by the end of 2022.