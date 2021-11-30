Global coalition seizes 145.3 tonnes of cocaine - Colombia's navy

Military and police authorities from more than 40 countries across Europe and the Americas confiscated 145.3 tonnes of cocaine in the eighth phase of Operation Orion, a multinational naval operation against drug trafficking, Colombia's navy said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The figure represents the highest amount of cocaine seized during the operation so far.

Some 575 people of different nationalities were captured during the campaign, which ran between October and November, Colombia's navy said, adding that 49 vessels were immobilized, as well as six submarines and three planes.

The operation also confiscated 66 tonnes of marijuana.

Since Operation Orion was launched in 2018, the combined effort has seized more than 545 tonnes of cocaine and 224 tonnes of marijuana, according to Colombia's navy.