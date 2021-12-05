At least 14 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in remote northeast

At least 14 tribal civilians and one security personnel were mistakenly killed when Indian forces opened indiscriminate fire in the remote northeastern state of Nagaland, government and military officials said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "anguished" at the news of civilians being killed in the incident late on Saturday night.

Nagaland's chief minister Neiphiu Rio told Reuters a probe will be conducted and the guilty punished in the incident, which he ascribed to intelligence failure.

At least a dozen civilians and some members of the security forces were injured in the attack, said a federal defence ministry official based in New Delhi.