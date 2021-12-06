Hamilton wins wild Saudi GP to set up F1 title showdown
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a truly chaotic Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which was restarted twice and in which the two title rivals collided with each other once again in the 2021 season, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
In one of the most dramatic races in living memory, Hamilton and Verstappen went wheel to wheel on several occasions at the Jeddah Corniche street circuit, with the Briton crashing into the back of the Dutchman at one point after a misunderstanding over yielding a position.
The two drivers are now level on points in the drivers' championship, setting the stage for a winner-takes-all season finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan hands over to Armenia body of saboteur neutralized in attack on Azerbaijani serviceman in Khojavand
Agrarian sector of ‘smart village’ in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan to be combined modern urban planning – minister