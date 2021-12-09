Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona: Xavi's side crash out of Champions League
Barcelona have been eliminated from the Champions League following a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, Trend reports citing Bein Sports.
Xavi's side drop into the Europa League and will not appear in the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition for the first time since the 2003-04 season.
Already assured of top spot in Group E, first-half goals from Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane put Bayern well on the way to progressing with a 100 percent record.
