Macron talks migration, rule of law, energy with V4 leaders

The issues of immigration, the rule of law, the Western Balkans, energy, including nuclear energy, were mainly discussed at the meeting between visiting French President Emmanuel Macron and prime ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) countries here on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We spoke thoroughly and exhaustively about migration ... about the question of the rule of law ... about the Western Balkans ... about energy, especially about nuclear energy and its ETS (Emissions Trading System) energy billing system," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a joint press conference after the meeting.

Macron arrived in Budapest earlier on Monday. Orban had a bilateral meeting with Macron earlier in the afternoon.

"We will agree with President Macron on the issue of patriotism, the strengthening of Europe and European strategic autonomy," Orban said. Hungary assumes the current presidency of the V4 Group, which includes Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

"Hungary was the only one that said that if necessary, the EU border should be protected with physical force, and thus not only Hungary but the whole of Europe would be protected," he said.