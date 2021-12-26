6 dead after boiler explodes at food processing factory in India's Bihar

World 26 December 2021 12:47 (UTC+04:00)
6 dead after boiler explodes at food processing factory in India's Bihar

At least six people were killed and seven others injured Sunday after a boiler inside a food processing factory exploded in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The boiler exploded inside a noodle-making factory in Muzaffarpur district, about 71 km north of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

"Rescue efforts are underway and heavy machinery has been brought in to search for survivors or the dead in the debris," said Pravan Kumar, the district magistrate of Muzaffarpur.

Rescuers and firefighters were deployed to the scene after the blast and an investigation is underway.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion was so severe that the terraces of the adjoining factories in the area were also damaged.

The blast triggered panic in the area and residents rushed out of their houses, local media reported.

