Australia drugs regulator approves COVID-19 boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

Australia's drug regulator on Friday approved the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds as authorities urge people to get their third doses soon to mitigate the threat from the Omicron coronavirus variant, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said it had approved Pfizer's vaccine for use as a booster in youths aged 16-17, joining the United States, Israel and Britain.

Australia is among the most heavily vaccinated countries against COVID-19 with more than 93% of its adult population double-dosed and some 35% of people above 18 having received a booster dose, according to official data. It began administering vaccines to children aged 5-11 from early this month.

TGA said the country's vaccination advisory group will soon give more information on when the 16-17 age group will be eligible to receive their booster doses.