Freestyle skiing: Jakara Anthony wins Australia's first Winter Games gold

Jakara Anthony of Australia won gold in the women's freestyle skiing moguls event on Sunday, barreling down a steep course and landing backflips to earn her country its first gold medal at the Winter Games in over a decade, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Seconds after completing her run, Anthony embraced her teammates and broke down in tears.

"It's pretty mind-blowing," the 23-year old said with an Australian flag draped around her shoulders.

Anthony unseated Perrine Laffont of France, who won gold at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.