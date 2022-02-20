Ukrainian president held meeting with leadership of law enforcement agencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

After returning from the Munich Security Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leadership of the security and defense forces, which took place at Boryspil International Airport, said the Office of the President, Trend reports.

It is noted that the head of state heard detailed reports on recent events in the east of Ukraine and the state of combat readiness of troops, also received up-to-date information from the intelligence services.

"In addition, the parties discussed urgent humanitarian problems and ways to solve them.

The participants of the meeting discussed possible scenarios of further developments and the necessary steps of Ukraine in case of each scenario.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave instructions on the additional logistical support of the troops", the message says.