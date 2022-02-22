China calls all participants of conflict over Ukraine to show restraint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

China calls on all parties in the situation around Ukraine to show restraint and not take actions leading to tension, Zhang Jun, permanent representative of China to the UN, said, Trend reports via TASS.

Jun made the statement at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine.

“We call on all interested parties to continue dialogue and consultations and find a reasonable solution taking into account the concerns of all parties on the basis of equality and mutual respect," added the diplomat.