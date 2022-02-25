President of Ukraine issued a decree on general mobilization

World 25 February 2022 02:41 (UTC+04:00)
President of Ukraine issued a decree on general mobilization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization, Trend reports citing local media.

Mobilization is carried out on the territory of Vinnitsa, Volyn, Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Transcarpathian, Zaporozhye, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovograd, Lugansk, Lviv, Nikolaev, Odessa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv regions, Kyiv city.

Mobilization will be carried out within 90 days.

