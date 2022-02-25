Ukraine reports missile strikes on Kiev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

On Friday early in the morning several explosions were heard in Kiev in different areas, Trend reports citing local media.

Explosions were heard in the Pechersky and Goloseevsky districts of the capital, in Poznyaki.

"Strikes on Kiev with a cruise or ballistic missiles have just continued. I heard two powerful explosions," adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said on his Telegram channel.