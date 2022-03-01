Russia's Defense Ministry warns about strikes on military facilities in Kyiv
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
The Russian military will strike objects of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO) in Kyiv, the ministry stated, Trend reports citing TASS.
The statement noted that this would be done to "thwart informational attacks against Russia".
The ministry urged Ukrainian citizens living near relay stations in Kyiv to leave their homes.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Leading world universities to be included in new State program for education of Azerbaijani youth - minister
Active participation of Azerbaijani people in vaccination leads to formation of herd immunity - Health Ministry
Azerbaijan shows wisdom and courage towards international law - former PM of Bosnia and Herzegovina (VIDEO)