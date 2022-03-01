Russia's Defense Ministry warns about strikes on military facilities in Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

The Russian military will strike objects of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO) in Kyiv, the ministry stated, Trend reports citing TASS.

The statement noted that this would be done to "thwart informational attacks against Russia".

The ministry urged Ukrainian citizens living near relay stations in Kyiv to leave their homes.