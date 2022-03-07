Zelensky notes the new hero cities of Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has published a new appeal to Ukrainians. In his address, the head of state marked the cities of Ukraine with special titles, Trend reports with reference to local media.

Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Kherson, Gostomel and Volnovakha will become hero cities.

"Our heroes, our hero cities, I decided to honor with a special title," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.