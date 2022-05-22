Indian Police crack Ludhiana bomb blast case, main accused arrested

In a major development, the Special Task Force of Punjab Police and NIA have cracked the Ludhiana court bomb blast case. The police on Saturday arrested the main accused whose identity has been kept secret, Trend reports citing India Today.

"Punjab Police has cracked Ludhiana court blast case, the main accused has been arrested by STF team of Border Range", Director general of Punjab Police VK Bhawra said, adding, "The IED used in the blast was trafficked through a drone backed by ISI".

The DGP said that the operation was conducted in coordination with the central agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Earlier on May 20, the STF had arrested five people, including a juvenile in connection with the Ludhiana court blast.

A police investigation has revealed that the juvenile would provide technical support to the couriers of Khalistani gangs by generating international numbers from the internet for making phone calls. The arrested criminals were found smuggling improvised explosive devices.

The accused, Surmukh Singh, was already in jail and has been brought on a production warrant. He was earlier arrested in connection with another recovery of an IED in January this year.