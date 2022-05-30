Ukraine accepts Erdogan's proposal for talks with Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Ukrainian and Russian counterparts Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin to hold a joint conference call, Ukraine gave its preliminary consent, Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Sergey Nikiforov said, Trend reports citing UNİAN.

According to him, the Ukrainian side is ready to consider such a format of negotiations if Putin agrees to it.

"How true this is, I can't say - these agreements took place between the President of Turkey and Russia. As for the position of the Office of the President of Ukraine, if the President of Russia gives his consent, we will also consider such a proposal," Nikiforov said.