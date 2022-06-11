At least 4 people killed by explosion in Colombia

At least four people were killed by an explosion in the Colombian town of Cartagena del Chaira in the department of Caqueta, the Colombian government reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"At approximately 10:30 this morning, there was an explosion, a terrorist attack against a police patrol that was circulating in the sector. The victims were civilians traveling in a motorcar and on motorcycles," Mayor of Cartagena del Chaira Edilberto Molina Hernandez said.

"The cowardly attack (...) which claimed the lives of four people, including a minor, is an attack against all Colombians," Defense Minister Diego Molano posted on Twitter.

A driver, a mother and a three-year-old child died, while a 57-year-old woman later died from her injuries.

Two people who sustained injuries were taken to nearby medical centers, according to authorities.