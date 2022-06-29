US President Biden congratulates Finland, Sweden and Turkiye on NATO trilateral memorandum

In Spain to attend this week's NATO summit, US President Biden congratulated Finland, Sweden and Turkiye for reaching an agreement which will pave the way for the Nordic countries to join the NATO alliance, Trend reports citing CNN.

Turkiye had initially objected to the two nations becoming part of the alliance, over counterterrorism concerns.

On Twitter, Biden said, “Congratulations to Finland, Sweden, and Turkiye on signing a trilateral memorandum – a crucial step towards a NATO invite to Finland and Sweden, which will strengthen our Alliance and bolster our collective security – and a great way to begin the Summit.”