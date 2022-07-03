Japan's KDDI says 70% of services restored after wide network troubles

Japanese mobile carrier KDDI Corp said on Sunday that about 70% of services have been recovered and the company is working hard to restore the rest after nationwide network troubles made calls and connecting to the internet difficult, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The disruption, which started about 1:35 a.m. on Saturday (1635 GMT Friday), have also affected a wide range of services, including weather data and parcel delivery to banking and automobiles.

"We have been gradually recovering some services, mainly in data communication," KDDI said in a statement.

It expects services to be restored in west Japan late Sunday morning, but planned solutions have been delayed for east Japan, KDDI said.

The government is investigating the outage.