World Materials 11 July 2022 03:48
Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon singles title and 21st Grand Slam crown after recovering from one set down to beat Nick Kyrgios 3-1 on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Djokovic had lost two of his previous matches against the Australian but managed to record a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 victory in his eighth Wimbledon final, winning his fourth consecutive championships at the All England Club.

The 35-year-old Serbian has already made history as the first male player to make 32 Grand Slam final appearances. He is now one GS title behind Rafael Nadal, who has won a record 22.

