Trilateral talks between Putin, Raisi and Erdogan ends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Trilateral talks between the presidents of Russia, Iran and Türkiye Vladimir Putin, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan ended in Tehran. They lasted over an hour. The leaders went to the press for statements following the meeting, Trend reports citing TASS.

As expected, after the speeches for the media, the presidents of the three countries will continue to communicate over a working lunch.

The presidents of Russia, Iran and Türkiye, after a joint statement, talked on their feet.

After the tripartite summit in Tehran, they summed up the meeting and made a statement to the press. They then left the room and continued their conversation.