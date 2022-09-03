Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power line - IAEA

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to the last remaining main external power line, but continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The agency also said, in a statement posted on its website, that only one of the station's six reactors remained in operation.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's experts now stationed at the plant were told by Ukrainian staff that the site's fourth operational 750 kilovolt power line was down after three others were lost earlier, the IAEA said.