Paul Pogba's brother under investigation in extortion case

Mathias Pogba, the brother of France international Paul Pogba, was placed under formal investigation and ordered to be detained in connection with an extortion case targeting the Juventus midfielder, a judicial source said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

He is being investigated on suspicion of gang-based extortion and participation in a criminal association, the source said.

Four other people who appeared along with Mathias Pogba before a judge on Saturday were also put under formal investigation, with three were ordered to be detained.

Mathias has denied the allegations against him in statements posted on social media.