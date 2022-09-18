...
Paul Pogba's brother under investigation in extortion case

World Materials 18 September 2022 03:51 (UTC +04:00)
Mathias Pogba, the brother of France international Paul Pogba, was placed under formal investigation and ordered to be detained in connection with an extortion case targeting the Juventus midfielder, a judicial source said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

He is being investigated on suspicion of gang-based extortion and participation in a criminal association, the source said.

Four other people who appeared along with Mathias Pogba before a judge on Saturday were also put under formal investigation, with three were ordered to be detained.

Mathias has denied the allegations against him in statements posted on social media.

