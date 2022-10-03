Cholera kills at least seven in Haiti as disease returns

Haiti on Sunday said at least seven people have died of cholera in a surprise return of the disease that comes as the nation is paralyzed by a gang blockade that has triggered shortages of fuel and clean drinking water, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The disease killed some 10,000 people through a 2010 outbreak that has been blamed on a United Nations peacekeeping force. The Pan American Health Organization in 2020 said Haiti had gone a year with no confirmed cholera cases.

"According to the information we have, the number of deaths is about 7 to 8," said Health Ministry General Director Laure Adrien during a press conference, adding that officials were struggling to get information from hospitals.

"There was one death during the day today."

The Health Ministry earlier confirmed one case in the Port-au-Prince area and that there were suspect cases in the town of Cite Soleil outside the capital, which was the site of vicious gang turf wars in July.

Amylyx prices newly approved ALS drug at $158,000 per year

Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology, Financial Times reports

Gangs have since last month been blocking the country's main fuel port in protest over last month's announcement of a fuel price hike. Many hospitals have shut down or scaled back operations for lack of fuel to power generators.

Basic transit is now impossible for most citizens.