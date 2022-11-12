World Cup of Hockey not to be held in 2024

The World Cup of Hockey will not be held in February 2024, but the championship may take place in 2025, the National Hockey League (NHL) Public Relations said in a statement on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Over the last year, the NHL and the NHLPA (the National Hockey League Players’ Association) have been working on plans to conduct the next World Cup of Hockey, the premier international best-on-best hockey tournament, in February 2024. Unfortunately, in the current environment it is not feasible to hold the World Cup of Hockey at that time. We continue to plan for the next World Cup of Hockey, hopefully in February 2025," the statement said.

The previous World Cup of Hockey was held in 2016 in Toronto, Canada. The teams of Russia, Canada, the US, Finland, Sweden and the Czech Republic as well as Team Europe and Team North America (which represented players aged 23-and-under) took part in it. Team Canada won the championship, while Team Russia made it to the semifinals. The tournaments were also held in 1996 and 2004.