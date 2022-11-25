Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Elon Musk says Twitter to provide 'amnesty' to some suspended accounts starting next week

World Materials 25 November 2022 04:56 (UTC +04:00)
Elon Musk said on Thursday that Twitter will provide a "general amnesty" to suspended accounts starting next week after running a poll on whether to do so for users who had not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In a poll Musk posted on Twitter on Wednesday, 72.4% of the more than 3.16 million users who took part voted in favor of bringing back those who had been suspended by the social media platform.

"The people have spoken," Musk, who acquired Twitter last month, tweeted on Thursday. "Amnesty begins next week."

