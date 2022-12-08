Peru’s ousted president faces 20 years in prison - newspaper

Peru’s ousted President Pedro Castillo has been charged with instigating mutiny and may face 20 years in prison, Peru’s El Comercio newspaper said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the newspaper, Castillo has been detained by the police for a term of ten days on several charges, including an attempt to organize a mutiny (article 346 of Peru’s criminal code), which carries a punishment of a prison term of from ten to twenty years. Apart from that, the former president is accused of office abuse and violation public order. He is also faced with a number of other charges linked with corruption-related crimes. These criminal cases were opened when he was in office.