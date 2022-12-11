Peru's president Boluarte names cabinet following Castillo ouster

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Saturday named a cabinet that includes a market-friendly finance minister, as protests accelerated around the country to demand fresh elections following the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Boluarte took office on Wednesday after Castillo was sacked by Congress and later arrested for rebellion and conspiracy for having attempted to dissolve the legislature to prevent an impeachment vote.

She named former Deputy Finance Minister Alex Contreras, who is a career civil servant and is considered to have a pro-market stance, to serve as economy minister.

Chemical engineer Oscar Vera will serve as energy and mines minister, a key post for the copper-producing country.

She also named former state prosecutor Pedro Angulo as prime minister and diplomat Ana Cecilia Gervasi as foreign minister.

Boluarte, a 60-year-old lawyer, was Castillo's vice president. She became the country's first woman president and will remain in office until 2026 if no new elections are called.