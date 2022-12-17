Chinese FM calls for deepening China-CEEC cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday addressed the 17th China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) National Coordinators' Meetings via videolink, calling for deepened bilateral cooperation that is more resilient, coordinated, open and beneficial to all, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Reviewing the past 10 years of the China-CEEC cooperation, Wang stressed that China and CEE countries are natural partners with deep historical ties, complementary development advantages, strong demand for cooperation and a common desire for rejuvenation.

No matter how the international landscape may change, the two sides should follow through on the consensus reached at the China-CEEC Beijing summit and make the bilateral cooperation more resilient, coordinated, open and beneficial to all, Wang said.

Wang put forward four suggestions on deepening China-CEEC cooperation.

First, Wang said the two sides should stick to solidarity and friendship, adding that friendship is the main theme of China's policy toward Europe, and cooperation is the overall goal.

Second, he called for forging greater synergy with the countries involved. He said that the cooperation is an integral part of China-EU cooperation, which abides by market rules and EU standards, and will make great contributions to more balanced development in Europe.

Third, Wang called for pursuing opening-up for win-win results, adding that China will unswervingly open wider to the world, continue to import more competitive products from CEE countries, and treat CEE companies in China as equals.

Fourth, he said the cooperation should be pragmatic and beneficial to all, and emphasized that China is ready to introduce more new measures on importing more agricultural products and food, e-commerce, finance, interconnectivity, facilitating people-to-people exchanges and other fields.