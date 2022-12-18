Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents in South Korea

Major snowfall caused a series of road accidents and flight cancellations in southern South Korea on Sunday, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, 109 flights connecting Jeju, Gimpo, Gwangju, Gimhae and Daegu had been canceled, including 100 at Jeju International Airport, on the southern resort island of Jeju, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

A total of 141 flights were delayed at Jeju, with the airport bustling all day long with travelers whose flights had been canceled and were looking to reschedule their flights.

The airport has been placed under wind shear and strong wind warnings after getting blanketed by heavy snowfall earlier on the weekend. Operation was back to normal at the airport from 1 p.m.

Passenger ships departing from the Port of Jeju were disrupted while all sections of the 1100 Road were closed off due to heavy snow and ice as of 6:30 p.m.

Entrance to Mount Halla, South Korea's highest mountain and key destination for visitors to Jeju, was blocked as more than 30 centimeters of snow piled up on parts of the mountain.

As of 6 p.m., local authorities received 34 reports of damage from snow, with 14 people sent to hospital due to snow-related injuries.

Other parts of the country also dealt with road accidents and flight cancellations on Sunday.