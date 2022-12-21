Peruvian electoral jury gives provisional OK for late 2023 elections

The head of Peru's electoral jury on Tuesday gave Congress the provisional green light to bring forward a general election to the end of 2023, amid deadly protests over the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The opposition-controlled Congress is set to debate a proposal to hold early elections later today, after initially rejecting the possibility last week, but most left-wing lawmakers oppose the proposal for new elections.

"The electoral system is in a position to take up this challenge, despite the difficulties, with the aim of supporting the collective task of building peace," the jury's president Jorge Salas said on Twitter.

Considering the "social urgency", Salas said primary elections could be sacrificed in order to hold a new presidential vote in December 2023.