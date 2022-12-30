Soccer-Reaction to death of Brazil soccer great Pele

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday, aged 82, after a long battle with cancer, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Following are reactions to his death:

BRAZIL FORWARD NEYMAR

Before Pele, "10" was just a number.

I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life.

But that phrase, beautiful, is incomplete.

I'd say before Pele, football was just a sport.

Pele changed everything.

He turned football into art, into entertainment.

He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially:

It gave visibility to Brazil.

Football and Brazil have elevated their status thanks to the King!

He's gone, but his magic will remain.

Pele is ETERNAL!!

BRAZIL CAPTAIN THIAGO SILVA, ON INSTAGRAM

Rest in peace 'Rei' (King), God bless all his family"

BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION

"Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty. A black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil's national team. The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy. Thank you, Pele."

THE PELE FOUNDATION

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.

His message today becomes a legacy for future generations.

Love, love and love, forever.

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ

"One of the greatest footballers in history has left us. We will always remember those years when Pele dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and to the people of Brazil who will carry him in their hearts."

FRANCE STRIKER KYLIAN MBAPPE, ON TWITTER

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING ...

FORMER ENGLAND PLAYER GEOFF HURST

"I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you."

BRAZIL'S LOWER HOUSE SPEAKER ARTHUR LIRA

"Brazil and the world mourn the death of our eternal number 10, the greatest soccer player of all time. I send his family my sympathies and convey, on behalf of the Lower House, a tribute to a symbol that honored and dignified Brazil and its people. The king of soccer for the whole world. Pele, the man, leaves us. But the eternal Pele will live forever."

FORMER ENGLAND PLAYER GARY LINEKER

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.