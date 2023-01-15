Barca coach Xavi wants to see hunger against Real Madrid in Super Cup final

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called for his players to show hunger when they play Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The game offers Barcelona the chance to win their first title of the season, while also giving Xavi an opportunity to lift his first trophy since being appointed just over a year ago.

"Hunger has to motive us," said Xavi, adding, "It's been a long time since we won a title and we have to be hungry as I told the players [in the semifinal] against Real Betis. The youngsters need to show hunger and the veterans, category and experience."

The Barca coach believes Real Madrid will be "very strong physically, tactically and in transitions."

"They are the strongest rivals in La Liga and they are European champions, and they have a competitive gene in finals, so we have to match that."

"A title would mean a lot for us and even more because of who we are playing," he commented.