Toyota to recall over 47,000 cars in Russia

Toyota Motor, the official representative of Toyota and Lexus in Russia, will recall more than 47,000 vehicles in Russia, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reports on Monday on its website, Trend reports citing TASS.

The recall will cover automobiles sold from November 28, 2020, to date, the regulator says.

Vehicles are recalled because there is a possibility that a car will not be able to receive return calls from the automated information system of accident emergency response. Further, there is a possibility for some vehicles that the latest data of its location may not be saved if the ignition turns on during several minutes after turning off.

The data transmission module will be reprogrammed in all cars.

All the activities will be free of charge for vehicle owners.