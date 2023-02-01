Airbus and Qatar settle A350 jetliner row

Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over surface damage on grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The "amicable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over the safety of Europe's premier long-haul jet - an unprecedented public rift that had led Airbus to revoke dozens of other jet orders from Qatar ahead of a scheduled June court trial.

The companies said the deal was not an admission of liability by either party, both of which would drop their legal claims and "move forward and work together as partners".

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed the settlement.

The announcement comes after Reuters reported that a deal could be reached as early as Wednesday.