7 dead, 22 injured in car crash in southern Philippines

Seven people, including six police officers, died and 22 others were injured in a car crash in Misamis Oriental province in southern Philippines on Saturday, police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police said the victims were aboard two passenger vans traveling from Iligan City to Cagayan de Oro City when the accident occurred at around 9:00 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The six police officers and a retired police officer were pronounced dead at the hospital. The injured also include 19 police officers, one of whom incurred severe injuries.

Police said the passenger vans trailing a cargo truck took the outer lane in an attempt to overtake the truck. But one of the truck's front wheels burst, causing the vehicle to go out of control before slamming into the two vans and landing on its side.