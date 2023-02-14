Gold falls ahead of U.S. inflation data release

Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Monday while U.S. equities strengthened, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The most active gold contract for April delivery fell 11 U.S. dollars, or 0.59 percent, to close at 1,863.5 dollars per ounce.

Investors are adjusting positions amid nervousness ahead of the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) due out Tuesday, as the picture will become clearer once the January inflation data is released.

Market expectations are that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, push rates above 5 percent in the coming months, then keep them elevated until at least 2024. Some even bet that rates could move even higher to 6 percent or beyond.

Silver for March delivery fell 22.3 cents, or 1.01 percent, to close at 21.852 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery rose 7.6 dollars, or 0.8 percent, to close at 959.4 dollars per ounce.