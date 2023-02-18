WHO makes urgent appeal for $84.5 million for healthcare in Türkiye, Syria

The World Health Organization (WHO) called upon the international community to urgently donate $84.5 million to respond to urgent healthcare needs in quake-hit Türkiye and Syria, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The World Health Organization has launched an updated flash appeal for US$ 84.5 million to respond to health needs after the earthquake in both Turkiye and the Syrian Arab Republic," the WHO said in a statement.

WHO's response includes "dispatch of life-saving medicines and other medical supplies; the activation of its Emergency Medical Teams Network to provide essential health services and supplies to care for those in need," the global organization said.