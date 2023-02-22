Hungarian parliament to consider on March 1 accession of Sweden, Finland to NATO

The Hungarian parliament on March 1 will start deliberating the agreements on the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, and will probably ratify them later that week, the HVG news outlet said on its website on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The report cited the parliamentary agenda that it was able to obtain.

"According to our data, in accordance with the proposed agenda, the parliament will consider other issues on February 27 and 28, and the debates on NATO membership for Sweden and Finland will start on March 1, a Wednesday. That means the vote on that issue could take place next week," the report said.

The Hungarian cabinet earlier supported the bids of the two countries to join NATO.