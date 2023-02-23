NASA renews launch date for SpaceX sixth crew to space station

NASA has updated its launch date for the SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station, from Sunday, Feb. 26, to Monday, Feb. 27, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The liftoff is slated for Monday at 1:45 a.m. Eastern Time from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in the southeastern U.S. state of Florida, according to NASA.

Managers from NASA and SpaceX, along with international partners, met on Tuesday as part of the mission's Flight Readiness Review (FRR) in preparation for the sixth crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the microgravity laboratory.

The FRR focused on the preparedness of SpaceX's crew transportation system, the space station, and its international partners to support the flight, as well as the certification of flight readiness, according to NASA.

The Crew-6 launch will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg, as well as United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the space station for a science expedition mission.

Crew-6 will spend up to six months at the space station before returning to Earth, according to NASA.