Moldova’s joining NATO is not on the current agenda, Igor Grosu, Moldova’s parliament speaker and leader of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Frankly speaking, whether we want it or not, the issue of Moldova’s joining NATO is not on the agenda. It is to refute all the speculations and all the hysteria," he said in an interview with the Prime television channel.

Moldova’s President Maia Sandy said in January that it was necessary to strengthen the country’s defense potential in the context of the development in Ukraine. She also stressed that only NATO cold guarantee safe protection to the Moldova. However, she said that the country’s NATO-wards movement should be supported by its citizens. The opposition sharply criticized the idea of a possible NATO membership.

Moldova is cooperating with NATO under an individual partnership plan. The alliance has an information center in Chisinau and opened a liaison office in 2017. NATO is also helping Moldova modernize its army.