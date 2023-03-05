Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
World Materials 5 March 2023 06:37 (UTC +04:00)
The Chinese government has set its GDP growth rate target for 2023 at about 5%, Trend reports citing Reuters.

According to its information, this figure is given in a government report prepared for the opening of the first session of the National People's Congress (the supreme legislative body) of the 14th convocation.

Last year, the deficit target was 2.8%.

