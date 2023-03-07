17 men, women from Ukraine's Bolgrad died in war, town honors them with street names

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Seventeen young men and women from Bolgrad have died on the front so far. A few days ago we also held an event to honor them, Zhana Suslina, Head of the Department of Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports at the Bolgrad Municipal Council, said during a presentation of the new issue of LIK magazine of the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) titled "The Voice of Bulgarians in Ukraine".

"They are from the city as well as from the five villages included within the municipality. By a decision of the local parliament on February 23, streets in Bolgrad were renamed after the war heroes. So far, 16 have already been renamed. One of the rooms in the House of Culture has been made available for the distribution of humanitarian aid. We are grateful to all Bulgarians who have responded and supported us with donations in this difficult time," she stressed.

Suslina noted that many stories in the magazine from young people who are volunteering, assisting and helping to ensure that people can continue to live peacefully again.