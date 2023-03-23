Moldovan president approves decree on referring to national language as Romanian

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has approved a parliamentary decree on referring to the national language as Romanian, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Today, I promulgated a law that proves the undeniable historical truth that Romanian is the national language of Moldova. I would like Romanian to unite all of us who live here and love this land," she wrote on Facebook.

Sandu expressed confidence that the move would unite Moldovan society. "Those who have been saying for decades that we, the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, speak the Moldovan language and not Romanian, had only one goal - to divide us," she noted. "I am confident that the Romanian language can and should be a catalyst for the consolidation of our society," the Moldovan president emphasized.

Moldova declared independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union but politicians in neighboring Romania consider it as part of their country and promote the idea of unification.