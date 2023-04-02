Gazprom delivering 37.6 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha

The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine is 37.6 mln cubic meters per day, a Gazprom spokesman told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Gazprom continues to supply Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory via the Sudzha gas pumping station in an amount approved by Ukraine. The volume is 37.6 mln cubic meters for April 2. A request for transit via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station was rejected," he said.

On Saturday, April 1, the volume stood at 37.4 mln cubic meters.

In January, Gazprom’s gas exports to Europe dropped to the Soviet-era levels due to better gas prices on the spot market. However, gas exports rose again in early February, when contract rates started to catch up with spot market prices.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to western and central European countries.