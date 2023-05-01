More than 800,000 may flee Sudan due to clashes: UN refugee agency

The United Nations warned on Monday that 800,000 people may flee Sudan as rival military factions battled in the capital despite a supposed ceasefire and foreign states wound down evacuations, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded over 16 days of battles since disputes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15.

There seems little prospect of a quick resolution to the crisis, which has unleashed a humanitarian disaster, damaged swathes of Khartoum, risked drawing in regional powers, and reignited conflict in the Darfur region.

Both sides agreed on Sunday to extend a much-violated truce by 72 hours and the UN told Reuters they may hold truce talks in Saudi Arabia. But air strikes and artillery rang out on Monday as smoke hung over Khartoum and neighboring cities.

UN refugee deputy chief Raouf Mazou said his agency was planning for an exodus of 815,000 people including 580,000 Sudanese as well as foreign refugees now living in the country.

Some 73,000 have already left Sudan, he said.